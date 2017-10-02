Clayton County Police seeks new leads in 2015 unsolved homicide

Clayton County Police are seeking new leads in a 2015 shooting that injured two people and left one person dead.

Deltino Crain, 18, as well as a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were all seated on the stairs of building E in the Willow Way Apartments when the shooting occurred. Police say an unknown vehicle with an unknown number of occupants drove through the parking lot of the complex and opened fire.

Crain and the other two victims were transported to local area hospitals for further treatment. Crain was later pronounced dead at Southern Regional Hospital.

Clayton County Police is now seeking the assistance of the public with identifying any new leads that will allow them to bring those responsible to justice. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

