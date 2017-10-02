Shooting leads to high speed chase; four men arrested

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Hollandd, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.

The four men have a combined 14 charges.

Officers on the scene witnessed people fleeing from Minor Street after several shots were fired. A high speed chase pursued when a red Nissan Versa was seen speeding away from the scene. Officers chased the assailants to Oglethorpe County where they were apprehended.

Henderson, 21, faces charges for aggravated assault, misdemeanor reckless conduct, failure to obey traffic control device, speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/improper driving on road and fleeing or felony attempting to elude.

Sheats, 17, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and littering.

Hollan, 18, and the unnamed 16-year-old are both charged with aggravated assault with a gun, misdemeanor reckless conduct.

Police officials say a weapon was not recovered from the vehicle and no victims have come forward.

