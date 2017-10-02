Automatic weapons ban

A Stoddards Gun Range employee fires an automatic rifle for CBS46.

The rapid fire and deadly tone sounds are eerily similar to the earth shattering shots fired in Las Vegas overnight.

"It's that rapid fire. A semi automatic you hear a fire, pause, a fire pause and that's not what you heard this morning," said Ken Baye, owner of Stoddards Range and Guns.

When automatic weapons were made illegal in 1987 an estimated 180,000 were grandfathered in, making the deadly devices available to those who had enough money to buy one.

"They're considered transferable. They're very very expensive. If you wanted to purchase one you would go through a very sophisticated background check," said Baye.

Baye estimates it costs $20,000 to get an automatic rifle. But there is another way- Converting a firearm to an automatic.

"There has to be a pin inserted into it. You have to have all the right parts for it," said Justin Clyde, Stoddards Sale Manager

Licensed dealers can legally buy conversion kits and sell automatic weapons to law enforcement agencies.

However, the ATF tells CBS46 a black market for these kits and weapons exists.

Jerry Henry is with GeorgiaCarry.org. He believes it wasn't an automatic rifle that was used but a gun fire bump a legal tool that speeds up gun fire.

"It speeds it up quite a bit. If you listen to it it goes bang bang bang bang bang," said Henry.

Henry, a gun owner and advocate says no law can prevent something as devastating as this from happening.

"What we need to do is we need to start talking to our young people, the younger generation that could still be reached," said Henry.

Rev. William Flippin with "Outcry Interface Voices Against Gun Violence" says we need more gun regulation.

"I've believe that we've become too lose. With violence and guns," said Flippin.

