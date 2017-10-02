Accused cop killers appear in court

Covington Police are looking for two people who were caught on surveillance video stealing a purse from a medical office.More >
Handcuffed and wearing an orange jumpsuit, 31-year-old accused cop killer Seth Spangler walked into superior court Monday and had nothing to say.More >
The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.More >
Clayton County Police are seeking new leads in a 2015 shooting that injured two people and left one person dead.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
