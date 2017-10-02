Accused cop killers appear in court

Handcuffed and wearing an orange jumpsuit, 31-year-old accused cop killer Seth Spangler walked into superior court Monday and had nothing to say.



Spangler is charged with shooting and killing Polk County police officer Kristen Hearne.



"She loved her home, she loved her job, she loved everybody," said Chris Hearne.

Father-in-law Chris Hearne shared a special memory of Kristen just outside the courtroom.



"I told her one-time last year I gave her a card on her birthday and I said you’re the best daughter n law I got and she looked at me and said I’m the only daughter n law you got," said Chris. "So that was her and she was just a wonderful person and I’m going to miss her."

Investigators said Hearne was killed while questioning Spangler about a stolen car he was driving. also there at the scene and charged with murder was 22-year old Samantha Roof.

"I kept a cell phone on my desk at work and this was the call I received Friday morning that I never wanted to receive," said Marie Hearne.

Hearne leaves behind a husband who is also in law enforcement and three-year-old son.

"When Isaac was born he was born and wasn’t breathing. He had to go to the NICU unit and I remember and my wife can tell you that we listened to Kristen pray that Lord if you’ll let him be okay I’ll give him to you and that’s the type of person Kristen was, she was a giving person," said Chris.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.