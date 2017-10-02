Man, woman steal purse from medical office

Covington Police are looking for two people who were caught on surveillance video stealing a purse from a medical office.

Police say the man and woman entered a medical office near Piedmont Newton Medical, September 27. The female acted as the look-out while the male entered through a back employee door.

They say the male was inside the office for approximately a minute before leaving with the office owner's purse.

If anyone has any information regarding the identities of these suspects, please contact Detective Kara Hipps at 678-625-5555.

