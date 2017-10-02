Snapping turtle relocated after officer finds it on side of the road

A City of Decatur Police Officer met an unlikely visitor on the side of the road, Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, Officer Johns came across a snapping turtle on East Davis Street.

It is unclear how big this "seasoned" snapping turtle was but officials with the University of Georgia say they can range in size from 8 to 14 inches, as well as weigh 10 to 35 pounds.

The turtle was relocated by an Animal Control officer to a nearby habitat to keep him from ending up in the roadway.

