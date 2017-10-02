Familiar face added to cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will return to our television screens in November, and you may recognize one of the newest cast members from another popular reality show.

In case you've been hiding under a rock, you probably already know season 10 will feature two of the original housewives, NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak. But a new housewife made her debut to reality tv years ago thanks to Tyra Banks.

Eva Marcille "smized" her way to become the winner of season three of America's Next Top Model. Rumor speculated she would join the cast for the upcoming season but she officially made the announcement with an interview with Us.

"I'm so excited to join NeNe (Leakes) and the ladies for the 10th season of RHOA, the 32-year-old model dished to Us. "Atlanta and America, get ready!"

Marcille is currently dating Atlanta-based attorney Michael Sterling. Sterling is the Executive Director of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency and he is also vying to become the next City of Atlanta mayor.

