Atlanta Hawks to hold open auditions for new in-arena hosts

The Atlanta Hawks are looking for new hosts to join the team. They will hold auditions for new in-arena hosts on Thursday, October 5.

The new additions will keep fans engaged throughout the game, with a number of hosting duties including hyping the crowd, presiding over on-the-court fan games, sideline reporting and introducing promotional breaks.

A panel of judges from the team’s Fan Experience and Marketing departments will be looking for big personalities who score with the ability to entertain the crowd, improvise and think on their feet. In addition to the host positions, the team will also be scouting fresh talent for future digital content opportunities.

Early registration is suggested at www.hawks.com/hostaudition, but walk-ups are also welcome.

All applicants must be at least 19 years of age and should arrive with a headshot and a resume. Hopefuls should be prepared to stay until 8 p.m. if they make it through to the second round of the selection process.

The new hosts will be announced the week of Oct. 8 and will take the court at the Hawks’ first regular season home game on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 when the team takes on the Denver Nuggets featuring the return of Paul Millsap and a special performance by Run the Jewels.

