Georgia man accused of violent home invasion arrested in South Carolina

FBI agents in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina arrested a Georgia man who was wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in southwest Atlanta.

Julius Rawls, 30, was arrested without incident October 2.

Authorities say Rawls and another man (Demonte Savalas Mitchell) forced their way inside a home with a handgun with the intention to steal property, January 29.

Mitchell is accused of violently assaulting a juvenile occupant of the home. He was taken into custody on multiple charges.

Rawls will be detained in South Carolina while he awaits extradition back to Atlanta, Georgia on those charges.

