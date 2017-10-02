19-year-old fatally shot at apartment complex - CBS46 News

19-year-old fatally shot at apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

DeKalb County Police are investigating after a teen was found dead at the Mountain Crest Apartments, Monday night.

Authorities say the victim was a 19-year-old Hispanic male.

At this time, there is no suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

