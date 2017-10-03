Atlanta lake becoming danger to wildlife

Wildlife officials say Lake Clara Meer in Piedmont Park is so dirty, it may be putting animals at risk.

Trash and debris float around the lake, the water looks almost neon green and people are very concerned about its condition.

Sitting in the middle of the city, many people see Lake Clara Meer as a perfect ten. Ricardo Keen says it's really a 7.8. That's a 7.8 on a ph balance test. He says if it reaches a nine, the wildlife at the lake could die.

"My first thoughts when I look at this is neglect," said Keen.

CBS46 asked city officials about what's being done to clean up the lake. They say they're aware of the conditions and say they have a service in place for year-round maintenance specifically for the lake.

Inside the lake, underneath the visible trash, the algae and a thick layer of goop has a rotten smell. Nakeisha Coleman is a nature lover but hates the trash and smell in Lake Clara Meer.

"This is a major cornerstone of Atlanta and I feel like people should take better care of it," says Coleman.

Piedmont Park Conservancy says it partners with other groups to help clean up the lake and the city says the typical time frame for treatment to get rid of the lake's stench and discoloration takes seven to ten days.

We'll keep you posted as to the cleanup effort.

