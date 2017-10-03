Family of seven displaced following Cobb County fire

A family of seven is looking for a place to stay after fire caused the roof of their home to collapse early Tuesday morning.More >
The family of Chase Massner were finally able to say goodbye to their loved one as the Army veteran was laid to rest on Monday.More >
While the family of 26 year-old Chase Massner can now have a funeral for their loved one, they'll have to do so without knowing exactly how the Iraq War veteran, husband and father of two died.More >
Georgia is now helping Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands ravaged by Hurricane Maria.More >
An autopsy released in the death of Chase Massner shows he had a history of heroin abuse and also revealed that he had traces of meth and morphine in his system at the time of death.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
According to authorities, Jamal McQuarters was shot and killed in the Hickory Park Apartment Complex located in the 4900 block of Delano Road.More >
The Real Housewives of Atlanta will return to our television screens in November and you may recognize one of the newest cast members from another popular reality show.More >
The father of Stephen Paddock, the man believed to be responsible for the shooting that killed 58 people and injured over 500 more, was once named to the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
