Family of seven displaced following Cobb County fire

A family of seven is looking for a place to stay after fire caused the roof of their home to collapse early Tuesday morning.

The fire started early Tuesday morning at the home on the 3600 block of Stonewall Drive in Kennesaw.

No injuries were reported.

There's also no word on the cause of the fire.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.