Court: Flipping the bird in church is protected speech

City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
According to authorities, Jamal McQuarters was shot and killed in the Hickory Park Apartment Complex located in the 4900 block of Delano Road.More >
The Real Housewives of Atlanta will return to our television screens in November and you may recognize one of the newest cast members from another popular reality show.More >
The father of Stephen Paddock, the man believed to be responsible for the shooting that killed 58 people and injured over 500 more, was once named to the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
