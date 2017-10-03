Three teens missing in metro Atlanta

Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.

In Rockdale County, the search is on for 19 year-old Denver Jondrea Parker, who was last seen leaving her home on the 4000 block of Clay Court in Conyers on September 27.

She's described as a black female, standing around 5'6" tall and weighing about 170 pounds. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-483-4200.

In Cherokee County, police are looking for 16 year-old Caitlin Marie Boatner, last seen on Monday in the area of Highway 92 near Woodstock. She's described as a white female, standing 5'3" tall and weighing about 143 pounds.

If you know where she is or have any information on her disappearance, you're asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 678-493-4080.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is also looking for 17 year-old Ethan Lee Matthews, who was last seen driving his father's vehicle in the area of the Georgia Dome early Sunday morning.

The vehicle is a 2011 Range Rover with the Georgia license tag of PKT7687.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Alpharetta Police or 911.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.