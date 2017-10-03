Stonecrest makes unique pitch to Amazon by proposing city named after retail giant

City officials in Stonecrest are asking the DeKalb County legislative delegation for permission to create the city of Amazon within a portion of its own limits in hopes of luring the retail giant to town.

The Stonecrest city council adopted the resolution on Monday to create the enclave of Amazon, Ga. as incentive for the Seattle-based company to build its second world headquarters in the newly-incorporated city.

The bid to Amazon would include 345 acres of land off Coffee Road and Lithonia Industrial Boulevard and offers public transit with a planned MARTA line, nearby interstates and close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which is something that Amazon is seeking.

Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary says the proposal is the most unique ever offered to a company.

“There are several major US cities that want Amazon, but none have the branding opportunity we are now offering this visionary company,” said Lary in a press release. “How could you not want your 21st Century headquarters to be located in a city named Amazon?”

Amazon is searching for a city to open up its second world headquarters, a move that would bring 50,000 new jobs to the area, positions that would pay on average of $100,000.

The 50,000 new jobs would nearly double the city's current population, which stands at 53,000.

Bids for a site for Amazon’s HQ2 are due to the Seattle-based retailer by Oct. 19. The company has pledged to create 50,000 jobs over 10 to 15 years and more than $5 billion in construction.