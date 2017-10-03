Home Depot larceny call leads to crash during police chase

Two suspects are in custody after a police chase on I-20 in Douglas County early Tuesday morning.

Douglas County Police received a call of a larceny at the Home Deport location on Thornton Road and when a deputy arrived on the scene to investigate, the suspects took off.

A police chase began and continued onto I-20 when the deputy performed a controlled maneuver, stopping the chase.

The suspects were then taken into custody.

The deputy had a small cut on his hand but no other injuries were reported.

