Suspect robs bank using phone notes app

Gwinnett Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob multiple banks in Norcross.

On September 23, the man successfully robbed one bank and unsuccessfully attempted to rob a second bank on the same day.

According to camera footage, he walked in the bank, up to the bank teller and showed her a note that was written in the notes app on his cell phone that read, I have a gun, give me your money". The teller filled an envelope with approximately $1,000 U.S. currency and gave it to the suspect.

Soon after, First Citizens Bank in Norcross reported the same male attempted to rob that bank. He walked up to a teller, showed them a note on his cell phone that read a similar message, "Give me the money". The teller responded telling him that was not a valid account and did not hand over any money.

The suspect walked out of the bank and fled the scene in what appeared to be a red Toyota Corolla or Camry with dark tinted windows.

Suspect description: Black male 6’0” 200lbs black and blue checkered long sleeve shirt, pants, black and white shoes.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number(s): 17-088486, 17-088770

