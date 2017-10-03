AT&T launches new website to help locate friends, family in Puerto Rico

AT&T has launched a new website to allow people to communicate with loved ones in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

If the person you are trying to reach is an AT&T customer, the online form asks that you enter their phone number, your phone number and your email address. When the person you are trying to contact connects to the AT&T wireless network in Puerto Rico, they will be given your number with a message telling them you’re trying to reach them.

ATT&T ill email you when more service is back up and running so you can try to reach your loved one again.

You can go to the online form here: https://www.att.com/mariaupdate/#/

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.