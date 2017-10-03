Cobb County police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Mableton

Cobb County police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Venetian Way in Mableton.

Officers responded to the residence in response to a call about two dead men in the home late on Monday night. When police officers arrived, they found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Dorian Myles Buck and 23-year-old Dakota Preston Hill.

Anyone with information which may assist in the investigation is asked to call (770) 499-3945

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.