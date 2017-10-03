Missing in Georgia in 2017 - CBS46 News

SLIDESHOW

Missing in Georgia in 2017

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Source: National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children Source: National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, thousands of children are reported missing everyday.

Take a look at the children who have been reported missing in Georgia, just in the year 2017.

App users, tap here for the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46