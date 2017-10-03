Police searching for restaurant robbery suspects

The Duluth Police Department is searching for two men wanted for armed robbery at the Extreme Teriyaki Grill Express.

On Sept. 23 two black men orchestrated a robbery at Extreme Teriyaki on 3455 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. One suspect entered the restaurant through an unsecured back door while the other man stood lookout.

Officers say the suspects fired two shots into the ceiling while demanding money from the employee at the cash register. The suspect then fled out the back door. Both men were seen fleeing on foot behind the shopping center in surveillance camera footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or the Duluth Police Department at 770-633-9537.

