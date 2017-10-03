Better Call Harry: Not my citation

When you rent a car, everything that happens to the car is your responsibility.

That means if you get a ticket, then you have to pay for it. But what if the ticket isn’t yours?

You’re flying out of town. Never mind Uber or Lyft, you decide to rent a car.

That’s what Stephanie Blair did.

Last May when she flew to Tampa for the weekend, she chose a car from Alamo.

“I checked in at 11:41 a.m. and they started charging at 11:52 a.m.,” she said.

A picture of Blair’s rental car taken on May 5th shows a parking ticket from Clearwater, Florida’s Meter Patrol.

“This is the car I rented, but it’s not my ticket,” she said.

She said she wasn’t even in that area.

So if it’s not her ticket, who’s is it? Blair referred us to the timestamped paperwork.

“I rented at 11:41 a.m.,” she said. “The ticket for this car is at 9:16 a.m.”

There it is in black and white. The previous customer got that ticket.

It should have been case closed.

“This says I owe $55.35,” Blair said.

Even though Alamo has its own ticket citations department, Blair said she couldn’t get anyone to correct the error and pay the now delinquent fine.

“Patrick, Yolanda, Stacey. Three different people at Alamo and no one can get this resolved,” Blair said. “Oh, and the last one was Georgia on Friday. That’s when I said Better Call Harry.”

We learned that Alamo had the ticket listed in its system at 9:16 p.m. instead of a.m.

Blair said she was boarding her flight at 9:16 p.m.

Before meeting up with Blair, we popped on by the airport Alamo counter where a manager offered to help. An hour later, Alamo paid the ticket.

Whether the parking ticket is yours or not, don’t ignore it. Unless you don’t want it on your credit report. Keep fighting the charges.

