MARTA scrambling to secure internet system; prevent hackers from accessing train system

MARTA officials are working to improve the transit authority's internet system in the wake of Equifax's hacking scandal that exposed millions of customers personal information.

During a recent terrorist attack simulation, the transit authority worked with 17 federal, state and local agencies to test their ability to quickly respond to a real-life emergency. It was also a test of their system's weak spots making it easy for hackers to interfere with Breeze cards and stop trains from running for hours or even days.

An outside consultant says deteriorating fiber internet line makes MARTA "very vulnerable to catastrophic failure."

Tom Taylor, MARTA oversight committee chair, says the recent Equifax scandal was a huge eye-opener.

Taylor oversees MARTA's operations in the state legislature. The vulnerability he saw in last November's confidential report means the Breeze Card system could stop, and so could the trains. For hours, perhaps days.

Just last week, trains stopped for hours, stranding passengers who had to pry open doors and walk through electrified MARTA tunnels to escape.

The confidential report calls MARTA's operators "blind to outages due to lack of sufficient use of monitoring and troubleshooting tools." MARTA said it requested the consultant in 2015. The report arrived in 2016, and the board approved the money for capital improvements in 2017.

Work to improve the system is slated to begin Spring 2018.

Taylor said MARTA's response takes too long.

"Internal controls?" he asked. "Last public hearing they identified the RFP process as taking 18-24 months."

Why are we hearing so little about this? Because security information is often secure. Under Georgia law, the oversight committee meets in public, where details are few.

