Human trafficking summit at Agnes Scott College

DeKalb County officials will discuss Georgia's $300 million human trafficking epidemic during an Oct. 10 "Human Trafficking: What Everyone Needs to Know" summit at Agnes Scott College in Decatur.

On average 100 adolescent females are sexually exploited each night in Georgia.

The summit is from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Campbell Hall's Frances Graves Auditorium. Speakers include United States Dept. of Health and Human Services representatives, DeKalb County Office of the District Attorney and survivors of human trafficking.

Dr. Elizabeth Ford, DeKalb County District Health Director, said human trafficking is a critical public health issue that demands attention and action.

"The summit's goal is to increase awareness regarding the issue, to share resources for those who have been trafficked, and to provide opportunities for those who wan to be involved in decreasing the incidences of trafficking in our communities," Ford said.

The growing entertainment industry, booming businesses and access to major interstates and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport make metro Atlanta attractive to criminals.

For more information about the Human Trafficking Summit, visit http://bit.ly/2g9jgu2 or Elizabeth Ford at Sandra.ford@dph.ga.gov.

