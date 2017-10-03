Mother indicted for death of 13-month-old daughter

Dijanelle Fowler, the mother whose 13-month-old daughter died in a hot car in June, has been indicted in the baby's death.

On Oct. 3, a jury returned a three-count indictment against the mother from South Carolina. She is charged with murder in the second degree, cruelty to children in the second degree and concealing the death of another.

Charges stem from June 15 when Fowler left the baby, Skylar, in her car while she got her hair braided at Mahogany Hair Studio on Lavista Road in Tucker. Investigators say she left the baby buckled in her car seat for five hours as outside temperatures quickly reached 92 degrees.

Fowler, 25, told detectives she left Skylar in the car with the AC running. When she returned to the car, it was no longer running. She then sought assistance to jump start her car, but did not seek medical assistance for her deceased baby.

Authorities say Fowler searched seizure symptoms on her mobile device before driving to an Emory University Hospital parking lot. Once there she repeatedly called 911 claiming she was having a seizure. Medical staff responded to the parked vehicle where they discovered the baby that had been dead for hours.

Following an investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Fowler's arrest on July 6.

She has been in DeKalb County Jail since July 17.

The case will be prosecuted by the District Attorney's Sexual Exploitation and Crimes Against Children (S.E.C.A.C.) Unit. A trial date has not yet been set.

