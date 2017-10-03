Cricketer looks to grow the game, give Atlanta-area kids new way to stay healthy

Tuesday was the first time 6-year-old Kadence Trammel heard about cricket.

“Cricket is like amazing,” he said.

Although popular in other countries, the bat-and-ball game isn’t loved here. Alton Taylor is working to change that by introducing kids to the sport, giving these students another avenue to get involved.

“I started playing cricket when I was nine, 10-years-old, so I learned the grassroots level of cricket on up,” Taylor said.

Taylor and a group of volunteers spent the day teaching students at Stonewall Tell Elementary School the ins and outs of the game. Each grade spent 45 minutes learning the basics.

“I love working with kids, so it’s fun teaching them,” Taylor said.

“This is something that many of them may not have ever heard before, but could be an opportunity for them as a career, as a hobby or just something that’s health-related, as a healthy habit,” said principal Phillip Hammonds.

Hammonds said the school is looking into starting a league. The first step he said is seeing if there’s an interest from students.

“I’m definitely interested in having them work with our kids for intramural leagues, maybe starting something that could be adopted by the district,” Hammond said.

Students said they’d sign up.

“I’m going to go tell my dad that cricket is a fun sport and I want to play it,” said 8-year-old Robert Moseley.

There are just two cricket leagues in Georgia and Taylor plays in one of them. According to the United States Cricket Association, there are about 50 leagues in the country. But Taylor definitely believes with the growing immigrant population, there’s new demand for the sport, which is more reason to teach the youth about it and give them more recreational options.

“We’re trying to bring it back in the United States and have fun with it,” Taylor said.

