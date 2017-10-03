Droves of officers attend ceremony for slain officer

Hundreds of police officers from around the state gathered at Victory Baptist Church in Polk County Tuesday to celebrate the life of fallen officer Kristen Hearne, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sept. 29.

Hearne, 29, was remembered as a hero by family, friends and fellow law enforcement who filled the sanctuary.

Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said Hearne had tremendous respect for the badge and what it stood for.

"She wore it with honesty, integrity and courage," said Dodd.

Detective Hearne tragically lost her life while questioning a suspect about a stolen car. She was on the scene less than a minute before she was shot and killed during an ambush.

A special note was read on behalf of Governor Nathan Deal by one of his representatives. Deal also ordered flags to fly half staff in the slain officers memory.

Several officers in attendance traveled from across the state to pay their respect to the fallen officer.

DeKalb County Police Officer T.F. Sandifer said it did not matter how far he had to travel to pay his respect.

"We have to be there for our fallen brothers and sisters and we are in that line of work where we have to serve and protect," he said.

Captain Brad Wolfe, with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, said he traveled three hours from Macon to attend the ceremony.

"We came because all law enforcement feels like it's important to represent anytime a fellow brother or sister goes down in the line of duty," he said.

Hearne leaves behind a 3-year-old son who attended the homecoming ceremony with his grandmother, Trish Brewer.

"She will always live on forever more through him," Brewer said.

