Former principal indicted for stealing $500,000

Christopher Clemons, founder and former director of the Latin Academy, will be arraigned Oct. 4 for charges stemming from a second indictment alleging he stole $500,000 million from Fulton County Schools.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox, Jr. will hear the arraignment.

During an Oct. 2, 2016 indictment, Clemons was charged with 40 counts of theft by fiduciary, three counts of theft by deception, three counts of forgery in the first degree and two counts of theft by taking. He was arraigned Oct. 28, 2016.

The second indictment, from Sept. 1, 2017, charges Clemons with seven additional counts: five counts of theft by taking and two counts of forgery in the first degree.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office alleges the 38-year-old educator stole $500,000 from Latin Grammar School and Latin College Preparatory School. The indictment contends that Clemons committed fraud against Charter Asset Management, an investment fund that provides working capital to charter schools nationwide.

If convicted on all counts on both indictments, Clemons could face a maximum of 865 years and a $5,500,000 fine.

