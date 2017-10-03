Hospitals prepare for worst case scenario following mass shooting in Vegas

As the nation mourns the deaths of 59 people shot in Las Vegas, hospitals everywhere prepare in case they're next.

"Every day, 24/7, there are two trauma surgeons. One primary and one back up," says Dr. Mark Shapiro, the chief medical director at Grady's Marcus Trauma Center.

CBS46 got access to one of seven acute trauma bay's at Grady Memorial Hospital. This is where acute trauma patients are taken and examined by a team of doctors and nurses before possibly going into surgery."

"This room looks like every other room, but it has enough room for all of us to come in here," says Shapiro.

Atlanta Medical Center has a total of four trauma surgeons, while Grady has 14. If an incident like the shooting in Las Vegas were to happen, it would be all-hands-on-deck for both hospitals.

"We divide up ourselves so that we can triage them very early and decide who needs an operation first and who can we afford to wait for more to come," says Shapiro.

Unlike Vegas, Atlanta has two level 1 trauma centers -- Grady and Atlanta Medical Center. North Fulton Hospital, Kennesaw Hospital and Gwinnett Medical Center are all level 2 centers.

"In and ideal and perfect world, EMS would be bringing people in and doing a triage and they would bring people to the level 1 trauma centers," says Dr. Amy Wyrzykowski, the trauma medical director of Atlanta Medical Center.

The trauma centers go through mass casualty training at least twice a year.

"Actual mulage, where you have patients/actors and so forth come in and you just try to overwhelm the system and see how far you can go," says Wyrzykowski.

That training is no act for doctors, who say there isn't a day that goes by where they don't anticipate the worst.

Is this the new reality for hospitals now? That you have to prepare for these mass shootings and these mass amounts of victims?

"I'm terrified that it is the new reality and we do have to prepare. I don't think it's a matter of if anymore, but a matter of when," says Wyrzykowski.

