Hospitals prepare for worst case scenario following mass shooting in Vegas

CBS46 special assignments reporter Mark Pettit investigates the Russian Facebook hacking scandal. He goes one-on-one with the editor of a startup news site here in Atlanta that uncovered a series of Facebook ads allegedly placed by Russian operatives.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says a surprise sweep of the jail produced the largest shakedown of contraband in the history of the jail Tuesday.More >
As the nation mourns the deaths of 59 people shot in Las Vegas, hospitals everywhere prepare in case they're next.More >
Tuesday was the first time 6-year-old Kadence Trammel heard about cricket. Although popular in other countries, the bat-and-ball game isn’t loved here. Alton Taylor is working to change that by introducing kids to the sport, giving these students another avenue to get involved.More >
When you rent a car, everything that happens to the car is your responsibility.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
According to authorities, Jamal McQuarters was shot and killed in the Hickory Park Apartment Complex located in the 4900 block of Delano Road.More >
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >
