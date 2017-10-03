52 pieces of contraband found at Fulton County Jail during sweep

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says a surprise sweep of the jail produced the largest shakedown of contraband in the history of the jail Tuesday, where more than 50 pieces of contraband were discovered.

The items found included 21 homemade weapons, 16 tablets, 11 tablet batteries, a cellphone, a cellphone charger and adapter, an A/C adapter and a cigarette lighter.

The sheriff's office says inmates are able to rent out tablets for controlled use.

Officials say teams hit different parts of the jail simultaneously with a heavy concentration of teams on the jail's seventh floor, where officials say some of the most dangerous inmates are housed.

