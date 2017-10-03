Whose gun laws are more strict, Georgia or Nevada?

Activist groups in Atlanta want to know what can be done to help prevent something like what happened in Las Vegas from happening here.

Some have suggested more gun control, but what specifically?

It turns out Georgia and Nevada have very similar laws, but Nevada is actually more strict on paper. Both states require professional gun sellers to do background checks, but in Nevada, private sellers are required to do checks also.

That's not the case in Georgia.

That subject is somewhat of a point of controversy because the Nevada attorney general has publicly stated it's impossible for him to enforce that rule. But no matter what type of seller Stephen Paddock bought from, he had a record that could pass any check. Neither Nevada nor Georgia requires permits to buy a gun, but even if they did, someone like Paddock would have been unlikely to get disqualified.

Both Nevada and Georgia have restrictions on automatic weapons, but police have not said that Paddock possessed any of those. We do know that he modified legal rifles with bump stocks to increase their rate of fire, and that's something that is allowed in both states.

Simon Bloom is a constitutional lawyer and partner in Atlanta's Bloom Sugarman. He believes bump stocks are a good subject for Georgia lawmakers to explore.

"There's only a few reasons, and none of them are very good, for why you'd need a rifle to fire like an automatic weapon," said Bloom. "A prohibition on things like bump stocks is a reasonable additional restriction."

Bloom says a person like Paddock will do the planning and had the resources to get around any rule. For example, no guns are allowed in the Casino hotel, and somehow, Paddock got them all up to his room.

"If you have the will, you will find the way to commit a heinous crime like this. So the question is, what do we do to make it harder," said Bloom.

Bloom predicts the focus of the conversation will soon turn to the casino.

"The argument will rely entirely upon, what is a foreseeable obligation?" said Bloom.

The question will be, should the casino have reasonably predicted that someone could have used their property to commit harm to others, and if so, should they have taken better steps to prevent it.

Unfortunately, Bloom does not expect that argument to meet with tremendous success, nor does he expect the Las Vegas incident has set a precedent that would affect Georgia hotels and businesses in a court of law.

