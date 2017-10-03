Man accused of hiking without clothes on, calling himself 'family-friendly nudist'

Police are searching for a man who could face an indecent exposure charge if he's caught. The man is accused of hiking on a public trail in Sandy Springs without any clothes on.More >
Police are searching for a man who could face an indecent exposure charge if he's caught. The man is accused of hiking on a public trail in Sandy Springs without any clothes on.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says a surprise sweep of the jail produced the largest shakedown of contraband in the history of the jail Tuesday.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says a surprise sweep of the jail produced the largest shakedown of contraband in the history of the jail Tuesday.More >
The Duluth Police Department is searching for two men wanted for armed robbery at the Extreme Teriyaki Grill Express.More >
The Duluth Police Department is searching for two men wanted for armed robbery at the Extreme Teriyaki Grill Express.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating after a teen was found dead at the Mountain Crest Apartments in Stone Mountain.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating after a teen was found dead at the Mountain Crest Apartments in Stone Mountain.More >
FBI agents in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina arrested a Georgia man who was wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in southwest Atlanta.More >
FBI agents in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina arrested a Georgia man who was wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in southwest Atlanta.More >
Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, potentially exposing private information. This could be a scary situation for more than 3,000 school employees.More >
Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, potentially exposing private information. This could be a scary situation for more than 3,000 school employees.More >
Activist groups in Atlanta want to know what can be done to help prevent something like what happened in Las Vegas from happening here. Some have suggested more gun control, but what specifically?More >
Activist groups in Atlanta want to know what can be done to help prevent something like what happened in Las Vegas from happening here. Some have suggested more gun control, but what specifically?More >
Police are searching for a man who could face an indecent exposure charge if he's caught. The man is accused of hiking on a public trail in Sandy Springs without any clothes on.More >
Police are searching for a man who could face an indecent exposure charge if he's caught. The man is accused of hiking on a public trail in Sandy Springs without any clothes on.More >
CBS46 special assignments reporter Mark Pettit investigates the Russian Facebook hacking scandal. He goes one-on-one with the editor of a startup news site here in Atlanta that uncovered a series of Facebook ads allegedly placed by Russian operatives.More >
CBS46 special assignments reporter Mark Pettit investigates the Russian Facebook hacking scandal. He goes one-on-one with the editor of a startup news site here in Atlanta that uncovered a series of Facebook ads allegedly placed by Russian operatives.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says a surprise sweep of the jail produced the largest shakedown of contraband in the history of the jail Tuesday.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says a surprise sweep of the jail produced the largest shakedown of contraband in the history of the jail Tuesday.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
According to authorities, Jamal McQuarters was shot and killed in the Hickory Park Apartment Complex located in the 4900 block of Delano Road.More >
According to authorities, Jamal McQuarters was shot and killed in the Hickory Park Apartment Complex located in the 4900 block of Delano Road.More >
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >