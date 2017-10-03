Man accused of hiking without clothes on, calling himself 'family-friendly nudist'

Police are searching for a man who could face an indecent exposure charge if he's caught. The man is accused of hiking on a public trail in Sandy Springs without any clothes on.

Morgan Falls Overlook Park is a beautiful, family-friendly park, but CBS46 discovered a police report accusing a man of doing something no one wants their children exposed to in public.

We learned that on Sept. 17, a woman called police saying a man was walking naked on the hiking trail. The woman says the man greeted her by saying he was just a family-friendly nudist.

An online definition says a nudist is a person who engages in the practice of going naked wherever possible. Georgia has at least three clothing optional resorts, but parents say this definitely isn't the place for a nudist.

"It's scary," says park visitor Chelsea Stoddard. "My kids are 3 and 5, and I don't want any naked guys running around here."

Since he was naked, there isn't a clothing description, but he was holding black shorts with a white stripe, also identified as having a crew cut haircut.

An officer searched the area, but didn't find the naked man. Parents we talked to say they wish there was some kind of warning put out to park visitors.

CBS46 asked police to search their records and they confirmed there have not been any other recent reports like this in that area. Still, you should remain vigilant and alert if you are hiking in the area.

