Tropical development possible, could bring Georgia rain

We're watching another disturbance that could potentially bring more rain to Georgia late this weekend and into next week.

Development likely

A tropical disturbance in the southwest Caribbean hasn't actually developed into a tropical system yet, but development into a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely at some point over the next five days.

North movement

The disturbance is currently forecast by the models to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico. From there, its exact movement is unknown, but the latest models have shown the potential system enhancing rain chances in Georgia as early as this weekend into next week, along with rain chances that are already expected to increase because of a cold front.

Above-average season

There have been 13 storms so far this season in the Atlantic basin, which is above the average of 12. Of the 13 storms that have developed, eight have become hurricanes and five have become major hurricanes with at least 111 mph winds.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

