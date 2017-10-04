Cyber-criminals attack Atlanta Public Schools, payroll money stolen

Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, potentially exposing private information. This could be a scary situation for more than 3,000 school employees.

In a statement, an Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson told CBS46 cyber-criminals launched a phishing attack on the school system Friday. Internet thieves lured unsuspecting employees into clicking on a fake link that gave them access to what was originally believed to be less than 40 employees' personal login information.

The thieves re-routed the employees' direct deposit to the accounts they set up. So the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was brought in, along with the Secret Service. When agents got involved, they found confidential employee data was potentially exposed for all employees.

They're not sure of the information the criminals nabbed, but the district did say additional security measures will be taken moving forward, including potential identify theft protection measures for employees.

The president of the Georgia Federation of Teachers Union, Verdalia Turner, represents 1,200 Atlanta teachers, secretaries and paraprofessionals. In a statement, she said:

"I'm not surprised at anything that happens in the Atlanta Public School System. Once confidence is lost, it's lost. I would start by changing the superintendent and the board to make sure we have a transparent school board and a superintendent who is an employee of the school board, instead of the other way around."

Atlanta Public Schools is confirming the criminals stole more than $56,000 in payroll money. The district reimbursed employees whose money was stolen.

