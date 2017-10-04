Cyber-criminals attack Atlanta, Fulton, and Clayton school districts, paychecks stolen

Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, tricking some employees out of their paychecks and potentially exposing private information of more than 3,800 district employees.More >
Parents of students with DeKalb County Schools are upset school days will be 20 minutes longer to recoup time lost when Tropical Storm Irma battered metro Atlanta on Sept. 11.More >
Emory University has acquired a 60-year-old letter that author Jack Kerouac served as the inspiration for the novel "On the Road."More >
The DeKalb County School District will be extending its school day by 20 minutes beginning in October through the end of the semester to make up for time missed due to Tropical Storm Irma.More >
The fraternities and sorority for the inaugural Greek Life experience at Reinhardt University have been selected, and chapters will open for the 2017-18 academic year.More >
Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, tricking some employees out of their paychecks and potentially exposing private information of more than 3,800 district employees.More >
Six University of Georgia professors have filed a lawsuit against Governor Nathan Deal claiming the new campus carry bill is unconstitutional.More >
An official with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 there are no signs of foul play at this time.More >
Five defendants charged with stealing credit cards from baggage loading areas of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and a private mail sorting facility have all plead guilty to their charges.More >
Authorities say Lionel Lewis Alls, Jr. enticed minors as young as 8-year-old to send nude images and videos of themselves to him.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
Wildlife officials say Lake Clara Meer in Piedmont Park is so dirty, it may be putting animals at risk.More >
Wednesday is National Taco Day and here is a list of places where you can get deals to help celebrate the day.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >
