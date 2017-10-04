Argument leads to fatal shooting outside restaurant

A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting outside an Atlanta bar and restaurant early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened outside the Mother Bar and Kitchen on Edgewood Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Police say an argument inside the restaurant carried out into the parking lot and that's when the fatal shooting occurred. The victim was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have no suspects in custody and a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

