Argument leads to fatal shooting outside restaurant

Police believe a skeleton found in a Georgia home belongs to a man who might have been dead for over a year.More >
Police believe a skeleton found in a Georgia home belongs to a man who might have been dead for over a year.More >
A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting outside an Atlanta bar and restaurant early Wednesday morning.More >
A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting outside an Atlanta bar and restaurant early Wednesday morning.More >
Police are searching for a man who could face an indecent exposure charge if he's caught. The man is accused of hiking on a public trail in Sandy Springs without any clothes on.More >
Police are searching for a man who could face an indecent exposure charge if he's caught. The man is accused of hiking on a public trail in Sandy Springs without any clothes on.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says a surprise sweep of the jail produced the largest shakedown of contraband in the history of the jail Tuesday.More >
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says a surprise sweep of the jail produced the largest shakedown of contraband in the history of the jail Tuesday.More >
The Duluth Police Department is searching for two men wanted for armed robbery at the Extreme Teriyaki Grill Express.More >
The Duluth Police Department is searching for two men wanted for armed robbery at the Extreme Teriyaki Grill Express.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Las Vegas police said a man perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on a crowd of people attending an outdoor country music festival. The shooting left 50 people dead and more than 400 wounded.More >
Las Vegas police said a man perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on a crowd of people attending an outdoor country music festival. The shooting left 50 people dead and more than 400 wounded.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.More >
The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >