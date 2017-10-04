Parents, teachers say SW Atlanta school overrun by rodents - CBS46 News

Parents, teachers say SW Atlanta school overrun by rodents

Teachers at a southwest Atlanta elementary school tell CBS46 that the facility is overrun by rodents and they're wondering what officials are going to do about it.

The teachers at Emma Hutchinson Elementary School didn't want to go on camera but say the problem is so bad, they're constantly disinfecting things. 

"When you hear noises of creatures in the building and you see feces in the building, it makes you not want to come to work," one teacher told CBS46, who wants to remain anonymous. "When I come to work, I dress in layers so when I leave here, I won't get my family sick."

The principal released this statement on the issue:

"We believe that the issue is minimal, because our Facilities team has only captured a limited number of mice over the last several weeks."

The statement also said all of the treatments are being conducted after school hours. But CBS46 was told the fumigation happened last Friday, during school hours.

Parents tell us they have not received any type of notification of the issue from the principal and they want the issue fixed.

