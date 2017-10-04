Parents, teachers say SW Atlanta school overrun by rodents

Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, tricking some employees out of their paychecks and potentially exposing private information of more than 3,800 district employees.More >
Teachers at a southwest Atlanta elementary school tell CBS46 that the facility is overrun by rodents and they're wondering what officials are going to do about it.More >
Police are searching for a man who could face an indecent exposure charge if he's caught. The man is accused of hiking on a public trail in Sandy Springs without any clothes on.More >
Activist groups in Atlanta want to know what can be done to help prevent something like what happened in Las Vegas from happening here. Some have suggested more gun control, but what specifically?More >
CBS46 special assignments reporter Mark Pettit investigates the Russian Facebook hacking scandal. He goes one-on-one with the editor of a startup news site here in Atlanta that uncovered a series of Facebook ads allegedly placed by Russian operatives.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Las Vegas police said a man perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on a crowd of people attending an outdoor country music festival. The shooting left 50 people dead and more than 400 wounded.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
