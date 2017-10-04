Police: Man found dead in home likely dead over a year - CBS46 News

Police: Man found dead in home likely dead over a year

Posted: Updated:
Posted by WGCL Digital Team
Photo source: WGCL Photo source: WGCL
ELLENWOOD, Ga. (AP) -

Police believe a skeleton found in a Georgia home belongs to a man who might have been dead for over a year.

News outlets report a DeKalb County neighbor called police Monday after a homeless man spotted the remains Friday. Authorities found the skeleton lying in bed.

DeKalb police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell says the county medical examiner's office is working to determine the cause of death, but it might be challenging. Campbell says authorities don't know how long the man's been dead, but the going estimate is two years.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

Neighbors told police the man was sick, but his illness wasn't clear. Campbell says a neighbor called the man's sisters when a tree fell on the house last year, but it's unclear if they came.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 10-year-old students called names after reciting Pledge of Allegiance in class

    10-year-old students called names after reciting Pledge of Allegiance in class

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:13:57 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.

    More >

    Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.

    More >

  • RAW: Video of the moment shots rang out in Las Vegas

    RAW: Video of the moment shots rang out in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 9:31 AM EDT2017-10-02 13:31:40 GMT
    A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

    Las Vegas police said a man perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on a crowd of people attending an outdoor country music festival.  The shooting left 50 people dead and more than 400 wounded.  

    More >

    Las Vegas police said a man perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on a crowd of people attending an outdoor country music festival.  The shooting left 50 people dead and more than 400 wounded.  

    More >

  • City leaders vote unanimously to pass marijuana proposal in Atlanta

    City leaders vote unanimously to pass marijuana proposal in Atlanta

    Monday, October 2 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-10-02 23:35:29 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.

    More >

    City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.

    More >
    •   