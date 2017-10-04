National Taco Day freebies! - CBS46 News

National Taco Day freebies!

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Wednesday is National Taco Day and here is a list of places where you can get deals to help celebrate the day.

  • Taco Bell: "National Taco Day" gift set. MORE
  • On the Border: Mini tacos are 50 cents
  • Chuy's: Crispy beef tacos are $1, (Ask server "taco bout it" and receive a free taco with each entree purchase)
  • Del Taco: Join the Del Taco Raving Fan eClub and get a free Queso Crunch taco
  • Cabo Cantina: All tacos are $3 ALL DAY
  • Applebee's: $1 margaritas (Dollarita)
  • Blaze Pizza: $4 pizza and a $4 coupon off your next visit
  • El Pollo Loco: Buy one taco platter, get one free
  • Fuzzy's Taco Shop: $1 tacos all day
  • Taco Cabana: 50 percent off chicken fajita taco from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Zocalo: Free chicken taco
  • Babalu Tapas and Tacos: $2 Babalu Midtown tacos ALL DAY

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 10-year-old students called names after reciting Pledge of Allegiance in class

    10-year-old students called names after reciting Pledge of Allegiance in class

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:13:57 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.

    More >

    Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.

    More >

  • City leaders vote unanimously to pass marijuana proposal in Atlanta

    City leaders vote unanimously to pass marijuana proposal in Atlanta

    Monday, October 2 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-10-02 23:35:29 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.

    More >

    City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.

    More >

  • Shooting leads to high speed chase; four men arrested

    Shooting leads to high speed chase; four men arrested

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:57:17 GMT
    Source: Athens-Clarke County Police DepartmentSource: Athens-Clarke County Police Department

    The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.

    More >

    The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.

    More >
    •   