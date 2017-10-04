National Taco Day freebies!

Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.More >
The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.More >
Las Vegas police said a man perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on a crowd of people attending an outdoor country music festival. The shooting left 50 people dead and more than 400 wounded.More >
Las Vegas police said a man perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on a crowd of people attending an outdoor country music festival. The shooting left 50 people dead and more than 400 wounded.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >