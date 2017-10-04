Bob Seger postpones Saturday date in Duluth, remaining tour

Rock legend Bob Seger has postponed his scheduled Saturday concert at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth after an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.

The medical issue occurred in September and Seger had to first postpone his tour date in Columbus on September 30. He was scheduled to perform in Greenville, S.C. on Thursday before his stop in Duluth.

He played the first 13 dates of the tour before the postponements began.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans," Seger said in a press release. "Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”

His 2017 Runaway Train tour still had 16 dates after Duluth. According to Seger's website, rescheduled dates will be announced when available. Tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates.

