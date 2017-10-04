Bob Seger postpones Saturday date in Duluth, remaining tour - CBS46 News

Bob Seger postpones Saturday date in Duluth, remaining tour

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
DULUTH, GA (CBS46) -

Rock legend Bob Seger has postponed his scheduled Saturday concert at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth after an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.

The medical issue occurred in September and Seger had to first postpone his tour date in Columbus on September 30. He was scheduled to perform in Greenville, S.C. on Thursday before his stop in Duluth.

He played the first 13 dates of the tour before the postponements began.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll.  It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans," Seger said in a press release. "Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.” 

His 2017 Runaway Train tour still had 16 dates after Duluth. According to Seger's website, rescheduled dates will be announced when available. Tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 10-year-old students called names after reciting Pledge of Allegiance in class

    10-year-old students called names after reciting Pledge of Allegiance in class

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:13:57 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.

    More >

    Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.

    More >

  • City leaders vote unanimously to pass marijuana proposal in Atlanta

    City leaders vote unanimously to pass marijuana proposal in Atlanta

    Monday, October 2 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-10-02 23:35:29 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.

    More >

    City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.

    More >

  • Shooting leads to high speed chase; four men arrested

    Shooting leads to high speed chase; four men arrested

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:57:17 GMT
    Source: Athens-Clarke County Police DepartmentSource: Athens-Clarke County Police Department

    The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.

    More >

    The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.

    More >
    •   