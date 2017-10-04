Bob Seger postpones Saturday date in Duluth, remaining tour

Rock legend Bob Seger has postponed his scheduled Saturday concert at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth after an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.More >
Rock legend Bob Seger has postponed his scheduled Saturday concert at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth after an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
Ricoh Logistics Corporation is permanently shutting down a Georgia shipping facility and warehouse, affecting 50 workers.More >
Ricoh Logistics Corporation is permanently shutting down a Georgia shipping facility and warehouse, affecting 50 workers.More >
Police in Gwinnett County searching for a man that has been missing for a week have found him and he is safe.More >
Police in Gwinnett County searching for a man that has been missing for a week have found him and he is safe.More >
Police are searching for the people responsible for setting a Gwinnett County daycare bus on fire early Tuesday morning.More >
Police are searching for the people responsible for setting a Gwinnett County daycare bus on fire early Tuesday morning.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.More >
The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.More >
Las Vegas police said a man perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on a crowd of people attending an outdoor country music festival. The shooting left 50 people dead and more than 400 wounded.More >
Las Vegas police said a man perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on a crowd of people attending an outdoor country music festival. The shooting left 50 people dead and more than 400 wounded.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >