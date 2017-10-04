Woman with possible mental disorder missing for nearly 5 months

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a woman who hasn't been seen in nearly five months and is possibly suffering from a mental disorder.

Haley Clark, 22, was reported missing on May 10 but the Hall County Sheriff's Office says there's no information to suggest that she has been abducted.

However, her family members say she may be suffering from a mental disorder.

She's described as a white female, standing about 5'6" tall and weighing around 135 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Hall County Sheriff's Office at 770-536-5206.

