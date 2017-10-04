Woman with possible mental disorder missing for nearly 5 months

Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.More >
The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.More >