10 Fastest Growing Cities in the Technology Industry

As technology jobs continue to grow, Atlanta is among the front runners to be the next Silicon Valley.

Did you realize that Atlanta is the second fastest growing city in the technology industry, only behind Austin, Texas?

Realtor.com crunched the numbers and came up with 10 tech-savvy cities that are considered to be the fastest-growing in the technology industry based on the following factors:

Percentage of employment in the tech industry

Share of technology/engineering jobs out of all job postings on indeed.com and Dice.com

Operations of major tech companies, including Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Facebook, and Cisco

Number of startups per capita

Number of tech companies per capita, including smaller ones that may not be household names

Tech crowdfunding projects and tech meet-ups per capita

Real estate and rental affordability

