Theft ring suspects plead guilty to charges

Christopher Parker, 42, was arrested Wednesday, October 4.More >
Christopher Parker, 42, was arrested Wednesday, October 4.More >
Five defendants charged with stealing credit cards from baggage loading areas of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and a private mail sorting facility have all plead guilty to their charges.More >
Five defendants charged with stealing credit cards from baggage loading areas of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and a private mail sorting facility have all plead guilty to their charges.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
Authorities say Lionel Lewis Alls, Jr. enticed minors as young as 8-year-old to send nude images and videos of themselves to him.More >
Authorities say Lionel Lewis Alls, Jr. enticed minors as young as 8-year-old to send nude images and videos of themselves to him.More >
Police believe a skeleton found in a Georgia home belongs to a man who might have been dead for over a year.More >
Police believe a skeleton found in a Georgia home belongs to a man who might have been dead for over a year.More >
Five defendants charged with stealing credit cards from baggage loading areas of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and a private mail sorting facility have all plead guilty to their charges.More >
Five defendants charged with stealing credit cards from baggage loading areas of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and a private mail sorting facility have all plead guilty to their charges.More >
Authorities say Lionel Lewis Alls, Jr. enticed minors as young as 8-year-old to send nude images and videos of themselves to him.More >
Authorities say Lionel Lewis Alls, Jr. enticed minors as young as 8-year-old to send nude images and videos of themselves to him.More >
Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, tricking some employees out of their paychecks and potentially exposing private information of more than 3,800 district employees.More >
Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, tricking some employees out of their paychecks and potentially exposing private information of more than 3,800 district employees.More >
Teachers at a southwest Atlanta elementary school tell CBS46 that the facility is overrun by rodents and they're wondering what officials are going to do about it.More >
Teachers at a southwest Atlanta elementary school tell CBS46 that the facility is overrun by rodents and they're wondering what officials are going to do about it.More >
Police are searching for a man who could face an indecent exposure charge if he's caught. The man is accused of hiking on a public trail in Sandy Springs without any clothes on.More >
Police are searching for a man who could face an indecent exposure charge if he's caught. The man is accused of hiking on a public trail in Sandy Springs without any clothes on.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
City leaders voted unanimously 15-0 to pass the controversial issue of the decriminalization of marijuana in Atlanta on Monday. The proposal passed through a committee on September 26.More >
A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.More >
The Athens Police Department has arrested Andricus Henderson, Jerimirra Sheats, Antarius Holland, and an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to a Sept. 30 shooting spree that led to a high speed police chase.More >