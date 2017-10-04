Theft ring suspects plead guilty to charges

Five defendants charged with stealing credit cards from baggage loading areas of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and a private mail sorting facility have all plead guilty to their charges.

According to information presented in court, the defendants stole credits from December 2015 until April of 2017.

Authorities say defendant Cornelius Henderson, through his employment, had access to the airport’s baggage loading areas, where he stole mail that contained credit cards. Defendant Treveyon Herring worked at a private mail sorting facility where he also stole mail containing credit cards. Defendants LaSuhn Turner and Brandon Foster assisted in the scheme by obtaining cash from the stolen credit cards.

“Postal Inspectors have a long and proud history of protecting the U.S. mail from criminal activity,” said David M. McGinnis, Inspector in Charge, Charlotte Division. “These defendants violated the trust bestowed upon them to handle mail and the law for their own personal gain. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service takes allegations of mail theft seriously and investigates these matters to ensure the integrity of the U.S. Postal Service.”

Turner used stolen credit cards at ATMs to obtain cash advances, while Foster, through his employment as a bank teller, executed fraudulent transactions at the bank when presented with stolen credit cards by other co-conspirators. Quentin Pickett was involved in almost every aspect of the scheme alleged in the indictment, interacting with co-conspirators who stole credit cards and those who were involved in extracting value from the stolen credit cards.

In total, the scheme caused over $1.7 million in fraud-related losses.

Below are a list of the charges in which each defendant pleaded guilty:

Quentin Pickett, 25, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft on September 25, 2017, and agreed to the entry of a restitution order in the amount of $1,759,301.14. Pickett is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, 2018.

Cornelius Henderson, 23, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft on September 25, 2017, and agreed to the entry of a restitution order in the amount of $429,142.26. Henderson is scheduled to be sentenced on January 9, 2018.

LaSuhn Turner, 25, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy on August 30, 2017, and agreed to the entry of a restitution order in the amount of $70,483.05. Turner is scheduled to be sentenced on December 5, 2017.

Brandon Foster, 24, Georgia, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy on August 24, 2017, and agreed to the entry of a restitution order in the amount of $14,831.00. Foster is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17, 2017.

Treveyon Herring, 22, is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, 2018. As part of a plea agreement, Herring agreed to the entry of a restitution order in the amount of $1,341,778.96.

