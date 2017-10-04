Man sentenced to 20 years for child porn

A College Park man was sentenced to two decades in prison for distributing child pornography.

Authorities say Lionel Lewis Alls, Jr. enticed minors as young as 8-years-old to send nude images and videos of themselves to him.

“Alls demonstrated in horrific ways how the Internet can be used by criminals to victimize our children,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn. “His manipulation of young girls to send nude photos and videos of themselves is one more example of just how far these criminals will go to satisfy their disgusting desires. Parents must be extremely vigilant with children when they venture online, especially when it involves their use of social media.”

According to evidence presented in court, Alls used the Internet to access, download, and distribute child pornography. In one instance, he was aware another man was molesting a toddler in his care and he encouraged that individual to share sexually explicit images of the child over the internet.

Alls, Jr., 36, Georgia, was sentenced to 20 years in prison to be followed by lifetime supervised release.

