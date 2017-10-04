Arrest made in Norcross night club shooting

Five defendants charged with stealing credit cards from baggage loading areas of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and a private mail sorting facility have all plead guilty to their charges.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
Authorities say Lionel Lewis Alls, Jr. enticed minors as young as 8-year-old to send nude images and videos of themselves to him.More >
Police believe a skeleton found in a Georgia home belongs to a man who might have been dead for over a year.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
Rock legend Bob Seger has postponed his scheduled Saturday concert at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth after an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.More >
Ricoh Logistics Corporation is permanently shutting down a Georgia shipping facility and warehouse, affecting 50 workers.More >
Police in Gwinnett County searching for a man that has been missing for a week have found him and he is safe.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Wildlife officials say Lake Clara Meer in Piedmont Park is so dirty, it may be putting animals at risk.More >
A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
Authorities still haven't determined why Edmisten was carrying all that firepower.More >
