Arrest made in Norcross night club shooting

Gwinnett County Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Norcross.

Christopher Parker, 42, was arrested Wednesday, October 4.

Police said the shooting started after a fight broke out inside of the nightclub then spilled outside into the parking lot. That's when police said multiple people started shooting, dozens of bullets flying through the air hitting buildings, cars and two people.

The first victim was shot in the leg and was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The second victim, Domiquo Riley, was pronounced dead inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Parker was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives are still seeking additional suspects and anticipate more arrests. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Crime Stoppers or directly to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

