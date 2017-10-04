Toddler's dream comes true as she dances with high school majorettes

High school football is back in session, and one little girl's dream came true during a homecoming game in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Micah Malone, the mother of the toddler, posted a two and a half minute video of her daughter dancing behind the majorettes at Southwood High School. The post has been viewed more than two million times, shared close to 45,000 times, and liked more than 25,000 times since it was uploaded September 30.

In the caption, Malone shares that her daughter Ollie loves the band. Little Ollie even wore her version of a majorette costume with shingles and a matching hair bow.

Malone said her daughter "loves to dance and entertain wherever she goes."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.