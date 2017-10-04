Construction worker dies after falling several feet from site

A construction worker has died after falling several feet from a site.

Police and fire officials were called to the 600 block of North Avenue NE, Wednesday.

An official with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 there are no signs of foul play at this time.

The investigation into the details of what occurred will be conducted by OSHA.

Stay tuned to CBS46 and CBS46.com as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.