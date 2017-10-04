Administrative manager pleads guilty to stealing $35,000

Erica Morris, a former administrative manger for the Covington Housing Authority, has pleaded guilty to charging $35,000 to a government-issued department credit card.

On Sept. 13, 2017, Morris, 34, was charged with one count of federal program theft.

"The guilty plea announced today [Oct. 4, 2017] is a reminder to citizens that we will aggressively investigate industry professional who attempt to steal from our programs," said Gurley in a release. "The partnership between the U.S. Attorney's Office and HUD'S Office of Inspector General has helped demonstrate to taxpayers that those who seek to unlawfully profit by defrauding HUD programs will be vigorously prosecuted."

From January 2006 to Sept. 30, 2016, Morris oversaw accounting, bookkeeping, human resources, payroll accounts, payable and receivable accounts, service contracts and maintained the office's business records. CHA issued Morris a merchant credit card to make work-related purchases.

United States Attorney John A. Horn said Morris betrayed the trust given to her by CHA.

"Morris stole money that was supposed to be used to serve the low-income families of Covington and used the money to support her own lifestyle," said Horn in a release.

She made more than 60 purchases from June 2015 to May 2016 including buying thousands of dollars' worth of Visa gift cards, which she used to pay her husband's child support costs. Morris also used her access to CHA's telephone account to purchase an iPhone 6 for a family member.

