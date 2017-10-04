IRS chooses Equifax for $7.25 million contract to help against identity theft

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service needed identity management support and chose an Atlanta-based company for a new $7.25 million contract.

Can you guess what company the IRS chose? That’s right, the IRS chose the embattled Equifax to help with identity theft.

The news that Equifax and the IRS are doing business with each other has neighbors of the credit agency uttering one word: astonishing.

The first person we talked to knew all about it.

“I heard about it,’ said software writer Ravi Gutea. “Equifax. I could not believe it, after the breach and everything. 140 million people? That’s just crazy.”

Two of the nation’s easiest organizations to vilify are signing a deal. A deal on identity verification. At lunchtime, as office towers released lunch hungry white-collar workers, the news was met with disbelief.

“Who did they hire? Equifax?” asked Barry Howard. “Equifax can’t get it together for themselves, I know they can’t for the IRS.”

On the federal government’s business opportunity page, you can read the outline of the $7.25 million contract, tiny by federal standards, awarded to Equifax information services. Just weeks after the Equifax hacking scandal was exposed.

So, just how important is Equifax, despite putting 150 million Americans’ financial identities at risk? Clearly the IRS things Equifax is the only company for this sensitive job.

“A sole source order is required.” That means no bids, no other companies allowed to compete. “This is considered a critical service that cannot lapse.”

I wondered why this is so critical, so I searched for the IRS explanation. That took me to the Treasury Inspector General’s web page.

It’s clear they’re having trouble with financial data theft, too. Imagine, this is the IRS! The first advice, in bright red letters, “Do not use iTunes gift cards to pay your taxes.”

It was clear to me that this lunchtime crowd had little faith in the administrative capabilities of the U.S. government. And they should know good administration since lots of administrators work in these very offices.

But when asked personal questions about their own credit responsibility?

When asked if she had frozen her credit yet, Madeline Sinagra said she hadn’t.

When asked why, she said, “I need to work on my credit, first of all.”

Gueta echoed her sentiment.

“Not yet,” he said. “I have to get on it.”

“I have not,” said Howard. “I have not gotten around to it. Made phone calls, nobody answers, need to talk to, haven’t gotten a chance to do it.”

