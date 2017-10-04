Police: Woman pistol whipped during home invasion

The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
Palmetto Police have released a sketch of a man they say was involved in a home invasion Sunday night.More >
Christopher Parker, 42, was arrested Wednesday, October 4.More >
Five defendants charged with stealing credit cards from baggage loading areas of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and a private mail sorting facility have all plead guilty to their charges.More >
Authorities say Lionel Lewis Alls, Jr. enticed minors as young as 8-year-old to send nude images and videos of themselves to him.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Wildlife officials say Lake Clara Meer in Piedmont Park is so dirty, it may be putting animals at risk.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
Wednesday is National Taco Day and here is a list of places where you can get deals to help celebrate the day.More >
A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
