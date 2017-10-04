Police: Woman pistol whipped during home invasion

Palmetto Police have released a sketch of a man they say was involved in a home invasion Sunday night.

The male and female victims told police they went to investigate loud noises in their home when they were confronted by two males. One male was armed with a handgun and pistol whipped the female. The other male suspect held the male victim at gunpoint until he gave them cash.

Below is a description of both male suspects:

Suspect 1: 5’05-5’07 thin build, little to no hair, and no facial hair

Suspect 2: 6’00- 6’02, thin build, with “very blue eyes”

If you have any information regarding this crime or can identify the individual pictured, please contact Detective Hergesell with the Palmetto Police Department at (770) 463-9068.

